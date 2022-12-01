Ms. Zola Ann Iva Moses age 83 Villa Rica, Ga. formerly of Bronx New York passed away November 27, 2022. Viewing and funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton Ga. viewing will be from 11 a.m to noon and the funeral service will be at noon.
Interment will follow in Garden of Rest Cemetery Villa Rica, Ga. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117.
