Zelma Ramey

Zelma Raye Dukes Ramey, 72, of Rome, passed away on Jan. 18, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1949, in Whitesburg, Georgia, daughter to the late Miron Ray Dukes and the late Sarah Josephine Pate Dukes.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Williams E. Ramey.
She is survived by her children, Sarah Hope and Earl Smith, of Rome, and Rebecca and Randy Clopp, of Lanett, Alabama; sisters, Letha Hall, of Newnan, Jane Davis, of Newnan, Janice Williams, of Whitesburg, and Kaye Ford, of Bremen; and six grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
