Zelma Allen Odom

Mrs. Zelma Allen Odom, age 96 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday evening, Aug. 31, 2023 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 9, 1927 in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Jay Allen and the late Georgie Williams Allen.

Mrs. Odom worked as a seamstress with Sewell’s Mfg. Company for thirty-four years and was a devoted member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, gardening, going to the RJO Auction, and especially, making her famous tea cakes and fried pies to share with family and friends. She will be greatly missed in the Center Point community and by all those who knew and loved her.

To plant a tree in memory of Zelma Odom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.