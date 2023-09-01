Mrs. Zelma Allen Odom, age 96 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday evening, Aug. 31, 2023 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 9, 1927 in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Jay Allen and the late Georgie Williams Allen.
Mrs. Odom worked as a seamstress with Sewell’s Mfg. Company for thirty-four years and was a devoted member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, gardening, going to the RJO Auction, and especially, making her famous tea cakes and fried pies to share with family and friends. She will be greatly missed in the Center Point community and by all those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W. V. “Stiff” Odom, brothers: Clarence Allen, George Allen, and Earl Allen; sister, Mary Dixon, and great-granddaughter, Jessica Lee.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Sandra Vancil and Dianne Entrekin; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve & Mary Odom and Ronnie & Pam Odom; sister, Ophelia Hart; brother and sister-in-law, A.J. & Jean Allen; grandchildren: Shelley (Jody) Lee, Valerie (Craig) Rodgers, Peggy (Chris) Brown, Kelly (Chris) Pataky, Paul (Elizabeth) Odom, and Rebecca Odom; 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Sam Braswell officiating. Music will be rendered by Chris Brown, accompanied by Seth Manly on piano.
Interment will follow in Center Point Cemetery with Rev. Kelly Runels officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Paul Odom, Jody Lee, Wesley Lovvorn, Riley Lovvorn, Blake Lee, and Christian Lee.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Zelma Odom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.