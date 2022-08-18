Zelda Duke Loftin

Mrs. Zelda Duke Loftin, age 87 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on August 17, 2022. Zelda was born in Heard County, Georgia on February 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Clifford T. Duke, and Blanche Thompson Duke.

Zelda was the valedictorian and senior class president of the graduating class of 1952 at Centralhatchee Highschool. She received a degree at West Georgia College and worked as an insurance administrative assistant for 30 years at Life of Georgia Insurance Company.

Service information

Aug 20
Visitation
Saturday, August 20, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Aug 21
Service
Sunday, August 21, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Oak Grove Church Rd.
Carrollton, Ga 30117
