Mrs. Zelda Duke Loftin, age 87 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on August 17, 2022. Zelda was born in Heard County, Georgia on February 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Clifford T. Duke, and Blanche Thompson Duke.
Zelda was the valedictorian and senior class president of the graduating class of 1952 at Centralhatchee Highschool. She received a degree at West Georgia College and worked as an insurance administrative assistant for 30 years at Life of Georgia Insurance Company.
Mrs. Zelda collected salt and pepper shakers and kept a diary her entire life. She loved spending time with her family and reading passages from her diary to them.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband, Dewey Loftin, brother, Robert “Bobby” Duke; sisters, Eljein Duke and Doris Duke; sister-in- law, Lucille Loftin and her very special friend, Mr. Bennie Hall.
Left to cherish her memory are her nephews, Brett Barnes, Tim Barnes and Chuck Loftin; niece, Loretta Loftin Shaw; other nieces and nephews, and Loftin family members; great-niece, Houston Barnes and great-great-nephew, Hudson Barnes; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws, Eley(Wilma) Loftin, Billy(Sue) Loftin, and Marvis Loftin Waller.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 2:00pm from Oak Grove Baptist Church with Pastor David McCracken officiating. Pallbearers include, Mr. Chuck Loftin and the deacons of Oak Grove Baptist Church, honorary pallbearers are the Oak Grove Senior Sunday School Class. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Martin and Hightower Funeral home. Zelda will be laid to rest at Centralhatchee 1st Baptist Church Cemetery.
To send flowers to the family of Zelda Loftin, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.