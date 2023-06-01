Mr. Zackery Woods, age 21, of Fayetteville, Ga. died on May 26, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday June 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane, Carrollton, GA 30117, Apostle Walter D'Andre Green, Pastor; Pastor Dereko Robertson, Eulogist. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Zackery Woods as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

