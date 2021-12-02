Zachery William Green, 37, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. The memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made the The Blake House, 911 South Park Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
