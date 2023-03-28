Zabetakis shines in Reese's All-Star Game

UWG's Michael Zabetakis recorded 26 points in the Division-II Reese's All Star Game, arguable the best stat line out of any participant.

 Photo by Michael Wade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Wearing a West Georgia uniform for the final time, Michael Zabetakis shined in the DII Reese's All-star game as the guard put on an offensive clinic amidst the best players in the country.

Despite Team East falling 155-149 to Team West, Zabetakis finished the game with arguably the best stat line on the box score as the guard recorded 26 points, eight assists, seven rebounds on 11-16 shooting and 4-6 from three.

Trending Videos