Zabetakis shines in Reese's All-Star Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Wearing a West Georgia uniform for the final time, Michael Zabetakis shined in the DII Reese's All-star game as the guard put on an offensive clinic amidst the best players in the country.
Despite Team East falling 155-149 to Team West, Zabetakis finished the game with arguably the best stat line on the box score as the guard recorded 26 points, eight assists, seven rebounds on 11-16 shooting and 4-6 from three.
