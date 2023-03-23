Zabetakis selected for D-II Reese's All-Star Game

After having his best season in a West Georgia uniform, UWG's Michael Zabetakis has been recognized as one of the top seniors in the country as the guard was named a participant for the NABC Reese's Division II All-Star Game by the NABC on Tuesday.
The Division II All-Star Game, which is held in conjunction with the 2023 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship, features the top senior talent across Division II. Zabetakis will be one of 15 players who will participate in Friday's game and will represent "Team East" which will be coached by Cedarville head coach, Pat Estepp.
"I'm extremely excited about this opportunity and I'm proud to be invited to such a great event," said Zabetakis. "It gives me another opportunity to represent West Georgia one last time, so it means a lot."
Zabetakis becomes the third UWG player and the first since Marquill Smith in 2019 to be invited to the Reese's All-Star game.
The Cumming native receives his All-Star nod after finishing his last collegiate season, averaging a career-high 18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and a career-high 1.4 steals per game on 43.1% shooting and 36% from three, which resulted in a First Team All-GSC selection, a Second Team All-District selection, a Second Team All-Region selection, and now adds Division II All-Star Game selection to that illustrious list.
The NABC Reese's All-Star game is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. on Friday in Evansville, Indiana.
