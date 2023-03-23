Zabetakis selected for D-II Reese's All-Star Game

UWG's Michael Zabetakis was named a participant for the NABC Reese's Division II All-Star Game, played on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

 Photo by Joshua Cato

After having his best season in a West Georgia uniform, UWG's Michael Zabetakis has been recognized as one of the top seniors in the country as the guard was named a participant for the NABC Reese's Division II All-Star Game by the NABC on Tuesday.

The Division II All-Star Game, which is held in conjunction with the 2023 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship, features the top senior talent across Division II. Zabetakis will be one of 15 players who will participate in Friday's game and will represent "Team East" which will be coached by Cedarville head coach, Pat Estepp.

