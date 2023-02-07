Michael Zabetakis

For the first time in the 2022-23 campaign, Michael Zabetakis has been named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Week.

Zabetakis joins Zawdie Jackson as the second UWG player to win the conference's player of the week honors this season after the guard averaged 29.5 points and 4.5 rebounds on 54% shooting, propelling the Wolves to wins over Auburn Montgomery and Shorter.

