For the first time in the 2022-23 campaign, Michael Zabetakis has been named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Week.
Zabetakis joins Zawdie Jackson as the second UWG player to win the conference's player of the week honors this season after the guard averaged 29.5 points and 4.5 rebounds on 54% shooting, propelling the Wolves to wins over Auburn Montgomery and Shorter.
To begin the week, the Cumming native scored a game-high 29 points on 55% shooting in West Georgia's 86-66 win over AUM on Wednesday, before turning in an encore performance against Shorter on Saturday where Zabetakis poured in a game-high 30 points on 53% shooting and 40% from three.
After scoring a combined 59 points on the week, Zabetakis is now averaging 19.2 points per game on the year which ranks fourth in the league. Although this is the first time that Zabetakis has won player of the week honors, the grad student's name sits firmly in the GSC Player of the Year conversation as the Wolves remain tied for first place in the conference with five games to go.
Zabetakis and the Wolves will be back in action on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. for a massive road rematch with Alabama Huntsville.
