Zabetakis inks professional contract

UWG basketball standout Michael Zabetakis has inked a professional basketball contract with the Kordall Steelers of the Euro Basket Circuit.

 Photo by Michael Wade

After a legendary UWG career, Michael Zabetakis has inked a professional basketball contract with the Kordall Steelers.

Based out of Luxembourg, Germany, the Kordall Steelers are a professional basketball team in the Euro Basket Circuit and the Luxembourg Total League.