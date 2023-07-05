Zabetakis inks professional contract

After a legendary UWG career, Michael Zabetakis has inked a professional basketball contract with the Kordall Steelers.
Based out of Luxembourg, Germany, the Kordall Steelers are a professional basketball team in the Euro Basket Circuit and the Luxembourg Total League.
Zabetakis turns pro after a historic final season with the Wolves where the guard averaged 18.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game on 43.1% shooting and 35.6% from three, leading to First-Team All-GSC, Second-Team All-Region, and Second-Team All-District selections.
Also, in the 2022-23 season, Zabetakis cemented his name in the UWG basketball record book, by breaking the All-time three pointers made, most games played, and most games started records, while finishing his career second in school history in scoring and third in rebounding.
I am extremely excited to get the opportunity to play professionally overseas," said Zabetakis. "It has always been a dream of mine, so I am grateful to be in this position. I believe my best basketball is still ahead of me, so this is only the beginning. I'm also thankful for UWG, these past years, helping me get to this level."
Zabetakis becomes the 18th player to turn pro under head coach Dave Moore in Moore's coaching career.
