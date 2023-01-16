MBB Zabetakis

Michael Zabetakis finished with a season and career-high 33 points in a 92-83 win over Montevallo on Saturday.

 UWG Athletics

MONTEVALLO, Ala. — For the second time this season, the University of West Georgia defeated the Montevallo Falcons by a score of 92-83.

It was a career night for Michael Zabetakis, as the Cumming, GA native set a new career high on his birthday to move West Georgia to 11-4 and 10-3 in the GSC.

