MONTEVALLO, Ala. — For the second time this season, the University of West Georgia defeated the Montevallo Falcons by a score of 92-83.
It was a career night for Michael Zabetakis, as the Cumming, GA native set a new career high on his birthday to move West Georgia to 11-4 and 10-3 in the GSC.
"Our defensive numbers were pretty good", said head coach Dave Moore. "Montevallo was averaging 105 points in their last four games. I really thought we battled and the big key was the backboard in the second half. We were down at halftime and ended up winning the glass by eight and that's how we were able to pull this one out in the second half."
Things started out even for both squads through the first five minutes, as a floater by Michael Zabetakis made the score 11-11. The Falcons, (8-10,6-8 GSC) however, sparked a 15-7 run over the next five minutes of game time to take an eight point lead at the halfway mark.
With four minutes remaining in the half, a Michael Griffin alley oop followed by back to back two point buckets from Camron Donatlan cut the Falcons lead to just three. The good fortune was short lived for the Wolves, as Montevallo grew their lead back to seven to end the half with a 42-35 advantage.
UWG finished the half shooting 43% from the field, and a pedestrian 28% from three.
Donatlan finished as the lone Wolf in double figures with 13, followed by Zawdie Jackson with nine and Zabetakis with seven, while Jalen Sasser snagged a game-high eight rebounds.
For the Falcons, Braxton Bertolette, the GSC's fifth best three point shooter, finished with 13 points on just 1-3 shooting from deep.
The second half was all UWG, putting up 57 points and quickly erasing an early deficit.
Zabetakis came out of the locker room on fire, scoring the first seven points for the Wolves, including two three pointers, and cutting the lead down to just four.
In four minutes of time, Zabetakis and the Wolves went on a 15-5 run, taking a 65-60 lead with eight minutes remaining.
Montevallo never got closer than three points the rest of the way, as Camron Donatlan and Michael Zabetakis combined for 53 points to put the Falcons away, 92-83.
Zabetakis finished with a season and career-high 33 points on 11-21 shooting and 7-13 from three point range. Donatlan finished with 20 points on 7-18 shooting and knocked down two three pointers.
"We challenged Mike in the huddle in that second half and he got mad at me and usually when he gets mad at me, he's pretty good", coach Moore stated. "That's the Mike that we need for us to be successful. He's got to be that guy for us that can hit big shots, make big plays, and be our toughness and our energy and when he does that, we're as good as anyone in the league."
The Wolves allowed Bertolette to score 26 points on just 1-4 from the three point line. McNeil, Gardiner, and Moore also finished in double figures for the Falcons.
West Georgia will be back in action on Wednesday when they play host to the Union Bulldogs for a 5:30 p.m. GSC matchup.
