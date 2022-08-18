Ms. Yvonne Varner, age 77, of Carrollton, Ga. died on August 9, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday August 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, Ga. 30117. Viewing will be Friday August 19, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Varner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

