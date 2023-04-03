Yvonne Delaine Jiles

Yvonne Delaine Jiles, age 68 of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023. She was born March 26, 1955 in Carrollton, Ga, the daughter of the late Clarence William Clay and the late Dorothy “Dot” Nell Roberts Clay.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with and doing things with her family.

