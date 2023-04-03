Yvonne Delaine Jiles, age 68 of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023. She was born March 26, 1955 in Carrollton, Ga, the daughter of the late Clarence William Clay and the late Dorothy “Dot” Nell Roberts Clay.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with and doing things with her family.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronnie William Ward and a brother Ronnie William Clay.
Yvonne leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 37 years, Enoch Jiles; son, Donnie Priest; grandchildren: Brittany Nicole Ward Kirby, Levi Ward, Brianna Priest, Damion Priest, and Brycen Priest; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted Monday, April 3, 2023 at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Timmy Roberts officiating.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Damion Priest, James Sears, IV, John Clay Wilson, Tony Duke, John Causey, Mark Jiles and Tim Jiles.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12 pm until the hour of service.
