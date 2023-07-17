Mrs. Yvonne Gilbert Powers, age 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 14, 1935 in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Grady H. Gilbert and Bertis Bailey Gilbert.
She was a longtime member of Old Camp United Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping, going to their home in Steinahatchee, Florida, reading, and being with her friends and family. She formerly worked for Wiggins and Camp Attorneys as a secretary for several years and later worked as Powers Heating & Air secretary for over 30 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 70 years, Billy Joe Powers; son & daughter-in-law, Ricky & Janice Powers; and daughter & son-in-law, Carla & Chuck Sims. Yvonne was also blessed with five grandchildren: Chuck (Tiffany) Powers, Christy (Matthew) Greene, Chad Sims, Will Sims, and Colson Sims; four great-grandchildren: Alexa, Bryce, and Maci Greene and Nate Powers; sister-in-law, Sara Gilbert, and brother-in-law, Arlin Powers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Carl and Beulah Powers, brother, G. H. Gilbert, and two sisters-in-law: Bonnie Powers and Hazel Lee.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. from Old Camp United Methodist Church, with
Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. Mrs. Yvonne’s body will be placed in the church one hour before the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Chuck Powers, Matthew Greene, Chad Sims, Will Sims, Colson Sims, and Samuel Harman.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Floral arrangements will be accepted, or those desiring may make memorial contributions in Mrs. Yvonne’s memory to the Old Camp UMC Building Fund.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
