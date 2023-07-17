Mrs. Yvonne Gilbert Powers, age 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 14, 1935 in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Grady H. Gilbert and Bertis Bailey Gilbert.

She was a longtime member of Old Camp United Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping, going to their home in Steinahatchee, Florida, reading, and being with her friends and family. She formerly worked for Wiggins and Camp Attorneys as a secretary for several years and later worked as Powers Heating & Air secretary for over 30 years.

