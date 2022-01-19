When you pass through the waters, I will be with you and through the rivers, they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned, nor shall the flame scorch you. For I am the Lord your God. — Isaiah 43:2-3.
Going through rivers of difficulty will either cause you to drown or force you to grow stronger. If you go on your own strength, you are more likely to drown. If you invite the Lord to go with you, He will protect you. Let His Word remind you that even when the storms come you can seek shelter and comfort in His promises.
Your storms are only temporary, but the Blessings of God last forever. Never judge. It’s easy to look at people and make quick judgements about them, their present, their past. You would be amazed at the pain and the tears and single smile hides.
What a person shows to the world is only one tiny facet of an iceberg hidden from sight. And more often than not, it’s lined with cracks and scars that go all the way to the foundation of the soul.
Never judge learn to respect and acknowledge the feelings of others. Everything happens for a reason. Sometimes it hurts. Sometimes it’s hard. But in the end, it’s all for the best. Never stop trusting God and His divine plan. Never be jealous of what God does for someone else. What God has for you is for you, and He is never going to deliver your mail to someone else’s house. A little humor. You came from dust, you will return to dust. That’s why I don’t dust, it could be someone I know.
Sometimes peace requires you to be quiet even when you are right. In life we do things. Some we wish we had never done. Some we wish we could replay a million times in our heads, but they all make us who we are, and in the end they shape every detail about us. If we were to reverse any of them we wouldn’t be the person we are. So, just live. Make mistakes. Have wonderful memories. But never ever second guess who you are. Where you have been, and more importantly where it is you’re going. Look inside today and say, God, how can I change? How can I be more loving, patient, forgiving, and understanding? Ask how you can come up higher. Don’t pray for God to change somebody else without first praying "God, change me."
Beautiful things happen in your life, when you distance yourself from all the negativity and drama.
Get your emotions under control and you take away the power from anyone that thinks they can use them against you to their advantage. Your mind has to be stronger than your feelings, or else your feelings will have you lose your mind.
You’re not stuck, you’re just committed to certain patterns of behavior. The reason you can’t move forward is because you keep applyiing an old formula to a new level to your life. Change the formula to get a different result.
Say no to things, people, and places that steal your joy. Sometimes God’s blessings is not what He GIVES, but in what He TAKES AWAY. Stop trying to pick up what GOD told you to put down. May God continue to Bless and keep you. BE BLESSED!
