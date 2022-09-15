Have you noticed that when some political candidates and elected officials speak, their words often ring hollow? It’s almost as if they aren’t being honest (imagine that). Wouldn’t you like to know what they really mean? As a public service, I will list some common political doubletalk, followed by the truth. Clip and save this column, and the next time a politician speaks, you’ll have a handy translation guide!

When they say, “I’m worried about Main Street, not Wall Street,” they really mean, “Why would I worry about Wall Street? Their contributions to me are pouring in!”

