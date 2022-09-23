The last three weekends have been such a whirlwind.
I won't get into my trip to Washington D.C. today, but it is worth noting that every red-blooded American should make at least one trip to the Nation's Capital.
But I digress...
I have had the pleasure in the last few weeks of being a witness and a part of some extraordinary things in service of those in need.
From watching those who showed up in their best sneakers for Chase the Victory several weeks ago to Thursday night's "Sound of Medicine" held in Bremen for the Rapha Clinic.
This is what it is all about.
Giving back.
For those who may not know:
Chase The Victory emerged from the heart of 16-year-old Chase McDaniel, who was fighting cancer and wanted to include, comfort, and encourage others who were going through battles of their own. His spirit, faith, joy, and determination inspired people to join his mission of hope. When he passed away at the age of 17, he had united thousands of people locally and around the nation around his cause. Since then, the foundation bearing his name has evolved into a national movement. Today, Chase The Victory provides support and care programs to families affected by childhood cancer and those grappling with the loss of their child. Bereaved moms, dads, and siblings from all over the nation are enrolled in Chase The Victory programming. Hundreds of kids and teens have been surprised with gifts of encouragement through our sneaker gift packages. Because of the generosity of our donors, 100% of all families who attend Chase The Victory Bereavement Retreats, Counseling services, Support Groups, and teens fighting childhood cancer participate in our programming at no cost to them.
If you have never had the chance to put yourself inside a Ferrari, you are missing out, and every year that chance exists.
Rides to Remember, a charity event that gives pediatric cancer patients the opportunity to ride in exotic cars and forget their troubles for a day, held their 16th annual event at Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville on Sept. 10. During that event, organizers welcomed 130 children and 250 family members from CURE Childhood Cancer, Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities (Atlanta RMHC) and Camp Sunshine.
With the unveiling of The Pony competition, performances from social media superstar Yvng Homie and an open-to-the-public art auction, nearly $110,000 in cash and in-kind donations were raised by the charity event.
“We are proud to report that we had more than $40 million worth of Ferraris and other exotic cars participate in this year’s annual event and cavalcade from Ferrari of Atlanta to Atlanta Motorsports Park,” Ferrari of Atlanta General Manager Craig Forbes said. “With the unveiling of the highly-decorated professional driver Leh Keen as The Pony and performances from social media superstar Yvng Homie, the event was one of the best in the history of the fun-filled event. Most importantly, the day allowed us to provide more support to our charities and create special memories for our families, the children and our supporters.”
Last, and certainly not least, there is an organization right here in this area that does so great in helping those in need of medical care.
Rapha has been providing free medical care to adults who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and who are uninsured, since opening in 2010. From its beginning in Temple, Rapha began offering basic medical services during evening clinics, staffed by volunteer providers. In November 2012, Rapha began providing dental care to West Georgia.
Today, Rapha supports medical and dental care, along with mammograms, healthy lifestyle classes, gynecological exams, and cardio stress testing. Through a Prescription Assistance Program, Rapha helps patients receive some or all of their medications for free. The Tanner Mammography Mobile Unit also partners with Rapha to provide screenings at the clinic.
The amount of time, energy and resources that come together for such causes, all in the name of helping those that need it, gives me hope that maybe when we look past the division, strife and turmoil that has wreaked havoc on our world in recent years, maybe there is some real hope.
Bruce Guthrie is the Managing Editor for the Newspapers of West Georgia. He can be reached at bguthrie@times-georgian.com
