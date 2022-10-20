Young-Gladden

Tyler Young and Olivia Gladden

YOUNG — GLADDEN

Keith and Tara Jiles of Carrollton announce the engagement of their daughter Olivia Gladden, who is also the daughter of the late Tim Gladden of Robbinsville, N.C., to Tyler Young of Powder Springs, Ga. He is the son of Steve and Becky Young of Powder Springs, Ga.

