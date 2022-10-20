Young-Gladden

Keith and Tara Jiles of Carrollton announce the engagement of their daughter Olivia Gladden, who is also the daughter of the late Tim Gladden of Robbinsville, N.C., to Tyler Young of Powder Springs, Ga. He is the son of Steve and Becky Young of Powder Springs, Ga.
Olivia is a graduate of Central High School and the University of West Georgia.
Tyler is a 2014 graduate of Hillgrove High School and a 2018 graduate of the University of West Georgia. He also has a degree from Kennesaw State University and is currently attending the University of Tennessee.
The wedding will take place in Tennessee on Sept. 23, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.