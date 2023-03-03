Thirteen Carrollton City Schools students have been named district-level winners in the "Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition" and have advanced to the regional competition.
The following students at Carrollton Elementary School were recognized as winners of their grade levels:
- Camille Wesley (Kindergarten)- “Black”
- Fin Cole (1st Grade) - “Me In the Wizarding World”
- Caroline Ruby Whipple (2nd Grade)- “The Golden Strawberry”
- Delilah Stell (3rd Grade)- “How The Dragon Got Their Wings.”
Carrollton Upper Elementary School winners included:
- Charlie Lyle (4th Grade)- “Horse”
- Jana Williams (5th Grade)- “A Taste of the Fire"
- Jaden Amaya Reyes (6th Grade)- “The Day I Will Never Forget” sixth grade honor.
Lucy Slappey took seventh grade honors with “The Lone Wolf.” Eighth grader Rowen Woodrow is representing the district with “The Defeat of the Waking Nightmare.”
At Carrollton High School, Milan Jovingo is representing the freshman class with her work, “Home.” Sophomore Addison Lloyd’s “The River,” earned her top honors. “Gentle Understanding” by Kaitlyn Holland represents 11th grade and Karley Hagan won the senior honor with “Telling Time.”
The 13 writers will now compete in the West Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency competition with other school district winners from Carroll, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties. The RESA-level winners will then advance to state competition this spring.
According to the state Department of Education, the purpose of the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition is to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.
The competition has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12. It is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors (GLAS) and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE).
