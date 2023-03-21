Two Central High School students came away with top honors in the 2023 Young Georgia Authors essay writing contest.
Tenth-grader Kai McMichael was named as the System-Wide Winner for the Carroll County Schools System. Her English teacher is Ms. Megan Wooten.
The 9th grade System-Wide Winner was Harlow Rice. Jamie Biddle is her English teacher.
Carroll County Schools hosted the system-wide Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition. The event was for students’ kindergarten through 12th grade. The competition celebrates the creative and academic efforts of students in any genre of writing, including poetry, short stories, journalism, research, literary analysis, argument, and more. Winners will move on to the regional competition.
