”Examine me O God, and know my mind; test me and discover my thoughts. Find out if there is any evil in me and guide me in the everlasting way.” — Psalm 139:23-24.

David asked God to search for sin and point it out, even his thoughts. This is exploratory surgery for sin. How are we to recognize sin unless God point it out? Then when God shows us, we can repent and be forgiven.