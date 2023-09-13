”Examine me O God, and know my mind; test me and discover my thoughts. Find out if there is any evil in me and guide me in the everlasting way.” — Psalm 139:23-24.
David asked God to search for sin and point it out, even his thoughts. This is exploratory surgery for sin. How are we to recognize sin unless God point it out? Then when God shows us, we can repent and be forgiven.
Make this verse your prayer: “Set a guard O Lord over my mouth; keep watch over the door of my lips. Keep me from wanting to do wrong and from joining evil people in their wickedness. May I never take part in their feasts.”— Psalm 141:3-4.
David also asked God to guard his heart. Evil acts begin with evil desires. It isn’t enough to ask God to keep you away from temptation, make you stronger or change your circumstances. You must ask Him to change you on the inside.
Ships don’t sink because of the water around them, they sink because of the water that get in them. Don’t let what’s happening around you get inside you and weigh you down.
Life is like a book, some chapters are sad, some are happy, and some exciting. But if you never turn the page, you will never know what the next chapter holds.
The best revenge is none. Heal, move on and don’t become like those who hurt you. Don’t waste words on people who don’t deserve your silence. Sometimes the most powerful thing you can say is nothing at all.
People do need to learn that their actions do affect other people. So be careful what you say and do, it’s always just about you. A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right, and evil doesn’t become good, just because it’s accepted by the majority. You can’t create chaos in other people’s life and expect peace in yours. No matter what they did or how you feel, causing hurt to others will never bring healing to you. Remember the Lord forgave you, so you must forgive others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.