Just before Christmas, I used the movie Stand by Me in class with my seniors as the culmination of our unit on “coming of age” literature. There’s an iconic moment in the movie, one that everybody talks about years later. No, not the Barf-O-rama (though that scene is a national treasure). It’s the other one, the scene where Gordie looks in his underwear, sees a bloody leech attached to his “manhood”and promptly passes out.

Yeah, my Wednesday morning was not too far removed from that cringe-worthy, traumatizing moment in classic cinema.

Trending Videos