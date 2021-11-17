Search me O God, and know my heart; try me, and know my anxieties; and see if there is any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting. Psalms 139:23-24.
David asked God to search for sin and point it out, even to the level of testing his thoughts. This is exploratory surgery for sin. How are we to recognize sin unless God points it out? Then when God shows us, we can repent and be forgiven.
Make this verse your prayer.
If you ask the Lord to search your heart and your thoughts and to reveal your sin, you will be continuing on God’s way everlasting.
You fall, you rise, you make mistakes, you learn. You’re human, not perfect. You’ve been hurt but, you are alive to talk, to think, to enjoy, and chase the things you love. Sometimes, there’s sadness in our journey but, there is also lots of joy. We must keep putting one foot in front of the other even when we hurt. For we will never know what is waiting for us around the bend.
IF YOU DIDN’T SEE IT WITH YOUR OWN EYES OR HEAR IT WITH YOUR OWN EARS, DON’T INVENT IT WITH YOUR SMALL MIND AND SHARE IT WITH YOUR BIG MOUTH! Pray this prayer. HELP ME TO: Study Your word – Ps 119:1. Listen to Your voice – Pro 8:32-34, Forget what’s behind-Php 3:13-14, Enjoy Your love-Eph 3:17-19, Experience Your peace -Php 4:6-7, Trust You fully -Pro 3:5-6, Be transferred – Rom 12:1-2, Forgive others – Col 3:13, Confess my sins to You – 1Jn 1:9-10, Confess to others – Jas 5:16, Walk in Your purposes – Eph 2:10, Give You my all – Php 3:7-14. AMEN.
Without a dream we reach nothing, without love we feel nothing, and without God we are nothing. When your heart is breaking for someone who is broken, but your words can’t reach them and your love can’t save them, ask the angels to go where you cannot. To whisper into their ears can’t hear, “We will not give up on you, so don’t give up on yourself”. A little humor. I’ve finally lost my mind. DON’T bother to return it, it didn’t work properly anyway.
Sometimes a door closes, not because we failed but because something bigger than us says this no longer fits our life. So, lock the door, shed your tears, and when you’re ready turn around and look for the new door that’s opened, It’s a sign that you’re no longer that person you were, it’s time to change into who you are. It’s going to be okay. God, when my lips no longer know what to ask for in prayer, please hear my heart. Think about this! YOU DECIDE YOUR WORTH, IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE A DOORMAT, GET OFF THE FLOOR! Be Blessed!!
