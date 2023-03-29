“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come" — 2 Corinthians 5:17
Because Jesus has rescued us from death and destruction, we must never go back to the old ways we used to follow.
Jesus has saved us. He has delivered us, and He has invited us into an abundant life, full of hope, joy, and peace. To continually lay hold of that life, we must let go of our old one. Undoubtedly, the degree to which we let go is the degree to which we will bear fruit, becoming more Christlike and doing His will on the earth.
Things that you are not too late for: Healing, being kind, starting over, working on self, forgiving yourself, finding your voice, putting yourself first, meeting new people, believing in yourself, creating new dreams, showing up for yourself, learning something new, being who you want to be, speaking kindly to yourself, and reminding yourself that it’s not too late. Stop putting yourself on hold for people, because they definitely not gonna pause for you. You don’t have to solve your whole life overnight. And you don’t have to feel ashamed for being where you are. All you have to focus on is one small thing you can do today to get closer to where you want to be. Slowly and slightly, one step at a time. You can get there.
There are four important words in your life. Love, Honesty, Truth, and Respect. Without these in your life, you have don’t be too quick to judge others, especially if your perspective of life is clouded by anger, jealousy, negativity or unfulfilled desires. Judging a person does not define who they are. It defines who you are. You can be in a room full of people and still feel alone cause it’s not about how many people are in the room, it’s about how much room are in the people. Everybody don’t have the capacity to handle what you’re going through. Quiet the voice telling you to do more and be more, and trust that in this moment, who you are, where you are at , and what you are doing is enough. You will get to where you need to be in your own time. Until then, breathe. Breathe and be patient with yourself and your progress. You are doing the best you can to cope and survive amid your struggles and that’s all you can ask of yourself. It’s enough and that’s enough. Don't worry, be happy.
