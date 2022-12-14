"And suddenly there was with the Angel a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God and saying; Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace goodwill toward men." — Luke 2:13 -14.
Christ paid the price for sin and opened the way to peace with God. He offers us more than temporary political or physical changes. He offers us new hearts that will last for eternity.
If you feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come.
Sweet words are not always true. True words are not always sweet. But no matter what words can say, actions will always tell the truth. Rivers never go reverse. So try to live like a river. Forget your past and focus on your future. Always be positive.
When our time on this earth is done, money or material things will not matter. But the love, time and kindness we’ve given to others will shine and live on forever. Never negotiate your value with anyone. You are worth it, you have always been and will always be worth it. Forgiving yourself means accepting who you used to be. Self-worth means loving who you are. Confidence mean loving who you are becoming.
A rich life has nothing to do with money. I close with this: “Never say mean words out of anger. Your anger will pass, but your mean words can scar a person for life. So use kind words or be silent!”. BE BLESSED.
