Yolanda Brinette Walthall, 54, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at A Place of Refuge Church Carrollton at 106 Refuge Way. Interment will follow in Westside Memory Garden in Carrollton. Her viewing will be on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street, Carrollton, Ga. 30117, (770) 832-9059.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.