On a weekend in which we remember those who gave their lives in service of freedom, we must now remember 19 children and 2 teachers (as I am writing on Wednesday) killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in yet another horrific mass shooting. I have no words that can console, rage, protest, shame, and give voice to the deep grief and anger that I feel about our country’s inability to prevent these tragedies. Prayers and thoughts seem like a poor substitute for action. I will still pray, and my thoughts will find their way into words because I’m a preacher. We use our words to tell the truth about how we should live our lives together.
Some might say, “Don’t get into political things. You stick to writing about faith and values.” Death is a religious thing. When death visits our doorstep, our faith meets it with rituals and Scripture, theology and human connection to ease its sting. “Where O death is thy sting? Where O death is thy victory?” We say those words as we lower a casket into the dirt or scatter ashes in a rose garden. I won’t talk about gun control, but I will say that in Jesus’ Kingdom of God, there are no guns. There are no scenarios in which we would allow violence to overcome love, greed to keep us from protecting our children, the 2nd amendment to be more important than Jesus’ command to care for children. Jesus is weeping today, not just for the children and their families, but for the good Christians who refuse to do something.
I won’t talk about politics. I’m going to talk about Jesus. In the gospel of Matthew, the story of Herod’s massacre of the infants is rarely told as part of our annual Christmas pageants. We usually end the story when the Wise Men with their camels show up at the manger. We create a beautiful tableau of adoring parents, shepherds, and Magi with the heavenly host of angels singing “O come let us adore him.”
In chapter 2, verse 13, the story turns dark. An angel of the Lord appears to Joseph in a dream and tells him to flee to Egypt to save Jesus. Herod figures out that the Wise Men have gone on their way without reporting back to him. In a fury he massacres all the babies in and around Bethlehem. Matthew quotes the prophet Jeremiah, “A voice was heard in Ramah, wailing and loud lamentation, Rachel weeping for her children; she refused to be consoled, because they are no more.” The story of the baby Jesus is bathed in blood. I’m not suggesting we do the same with our Christmas pageants. I’m reminding us that evil comes for our children, and we should be more like Mary and Joseph. We should do whatever we can to save their lives.
So, I ask you, “What is God calling us to do to protect our children?” What rights or privileges would we be willing to give up to save just one child, one classroom, one teacher? There are things our politicians can and should do. We can vote. But let’s not be political. Let’s be Christian. Our faith, as do all the world’s great religions, commands us to love one another. Implicit in that command is the idea that we are our brother’s and sister’s keeper. We are supposed to look out for each other. Mass shooters don’t just emerge out of the blue. There are usually signs, changes, warnings. If you see something, say something. Let’s be a community that doesn’t tolerate bullying or shaming or children being gunned down at school. We’re all responsible for what happened this week because, according to Jesus, each of those 21 people killed and even the gunman (Jesus tells us to love our enemies) are our brothers and sisters. What are we willing to sacrifice, change, create for the sake of these little ones to whom the Kingdom of God belongs? Faith without works is dead. Let’s not let death have the final word.
