Although the election results from last Tuesday’s general primary have been tabulated and candidate totals have been posted, there were several questions on which voters could express their opinions that were included as part of the Democratic and Republican ballots.
The inclusion of unofficial queries on election ballots is routine, and although the results are non-binding, they do provide decision-makers of both political parties in Georgia, as well as citizens, some insight into what the public is thinking and where their leanings are on various topics.
The results of these “questions” occasionally show up the following year in the form of proposed legislation that is crafted annually under the Georgia Gold Dome in Atlanta. Some of the measures are passed and are signed into law, while others die one year and are resurrected during a future session.
Formally labeled as “Georgia Political Party Advisory Questions,” the queries and final tabulated results, both statewide and locally, are as follows:
DEMOCRATIC PARTY QUESTIONS
1- Should the United States remove obstacles to economic advancements by forgiving all student loan debt?
State: 362,710-yes / 63,808-no
Carroll County: 3,111-yes / 632-no
2- Should all Georgians have access to paid parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child?
State: 405,335-yes / 21,884-no
Carroll County: 3,537-yes / 199-no
3- Should every three-and four-year old in Georgia be given the opportunity to attend a high-quality preschool free of charge?
State: 405,335-yes / 21,884-no
Carroll County: 3,589-yes / 142-no
4- Should Georgia voters have the right to gather signed petition to directly place questions on the ballot, whether to change the law or poll the public?
State: 368,617-yes / 52,483-no
Carroll County: 3,160-yes / 510-no
5. Should families earning less than $150,00 per year receive an expanded tax credit to help the cost of raising children?
State: 377,206- yes / 48,458-no
Carroll County: 3,261- yes / 457- no
6. Should the State of Georgia expand access to health care for over half a million Georgians by utilizing federal funds to expand Medicaid?
State: 412,934- yes / 13,777- no
Carroll County: 3,588- yes / 141- no
7. Should the State of Georgia expand voter access by increasing early-voting opportunities, allow same-day voter registration, removing obstacles to voting by mail, and installing a secure ballot drop boxes, accessible t all times, through Election Day?
State: 428,681- yes / 21,173- no
Carroll County: 3,517- yes / 191- no
8. Should marijuana be legalized, taxed, and regulated in the same manner as alcohol for adults 21 years of age or oder, with proceeds going towards eduction, infrastructure, and health care programs?
State: 354,361- yes / 91,102- no
Carroll County: 2,995- yes / 717- no
9. Should the State of Georgia incentivize the development of clean, renewable energy sources to support America’s energy independence?
State: 428,324- yes / 14,303- no
Carroll County: 3,577 yes / 108- no
REPUBLICAN PARTY QUESTIONS
1. The Biden administration has stopped building the border wall and illegal border crossings have dramatically increased. Should securing our border be a national priority?
State: 736,932- yes / 47,959- no
Carroll County: 17,290- yes / 922- no
2. Education is the largest line item in the state budget. Should eduction dollars follow the student to the school that best fits their need, whether it is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual or homeschool?
State: 610,945- yes / 165,296- no
Carroll County: 14,191-yes / 3,819- no
3. Florida has passed a law to stop social media platforms from influencing political campaigns by censoring candidates. Should Georgia pass such a law to protect free speech in political campaigns?
State: 649,975 yes / 119,276- no
Carroll County: 15,182- yes / 2,685- no
4. Two of the three current federal work visa programs are lottery based. Should federal work visa instead be issued on job skill?
State: 652,788 yes / 101,078- no
Carroll County: 15,135- yes / 2,414- no
5. Biological males who identify as females have begun competing in female sports. Should schools in Georgia allow biological males to compete in female sports?
State: 26,757- yes / 755,803- no
Carroll County: 556- yes / 17,615- no
6. To prevent ballot tampering, state law prohibits political operatives from handling absentee ballots once they have been marked by the voter. To protect the integrity of our elections, should the enforcement of laws against ballot tampering be a priority?
State: 744,157- yes / 32,743- no
Carroll County: 17,428-yes / 623- no
7. Absentee drop boxes are vulnerable to illegal ballot trafficking. should absentee ballot drop boxes be eliminated?
State: 673,544- yes / 104,820- no
Carroll County: 16,220- yes / 1,867- no
8. Crime has dramatically increased throughout the country, including in our capital city of Atlanta. Should citizens of residential areas like the Buckhead community of Atlanta be allowed to vote to create their own city governments and police departments?
State: 605,552- yes / 155,796- no
Carroll County: 14,802- yes / 2,967- no
