I’m seeing them everywhere –clad in black and yellow, both in groups and flying solo. They want a handout and are hostile if they don’t get one. It’s that time of year again- yellowjacket time. They’re on the move, they’re hungry and they’re irritable.
If you’re new to these parts and haven’t had the pleasure of meeting one or more of them, let me fill you in. They’re close relatives to hornets (you know, the giant wasps made famous by the saying “mad as a hornet”). Yellowjackets are a species of predatory wasp that eat other pest bugs and wasps (they’re a boon for agriculture), which should make yellowjackets and humans get along just great - but the wasps make terrible neighbors.
They mostly live in holes in the ground. Johnny runs into them mostly in the woods, and mostly when he’s chainsawing. They come boiling out like stinging smoke and send him high-tailing through the brush. Usually, he just gets popped a couple of times and can get away, but once he got stung a bunch (6-8 times) and he felt bad for a couple of days after that. Once brother Bill got into a nest of them when we were little kids. The wasps went after our old dog Heidi and we wisely ran the other way, but Heidi (seeking comfort from her humans) ran toward us, bringing her stinging friends with her. Everybody got stung that day.
Some people call yellowjackets “meat bees” because they’ve been known to eat meat straight off somebody’s plate. They feed their larvae with proteins that they get from insects, meats, and fish, which are collected by the adults, who chew and condition the food before feeding it to the larvae. I can vouch for this one. One bright autumn day I sat eating a roast beef sandwich and watched as a yellowjacket landed delicately on the bun. I’ve been well trained to not flail about when a wasp is near (it just makes them grouchier) so I sat perfectly still, thinking it would eventually fly off. And he did eventually fly off, but not before he carved off a mouth full of roast beef. He did thank me – by not stinging me.
Yellow jackets build nests in a variety of places. Trees, shrubs, tree stumps, holes in the ground, and sometimes manmade structures like old cars and buildings. And for the most part, they mind their own business, but I had a very close encounter with them yesterday.
I had gone out to mow the grass. I was cleaning up the edge of the yard, in the Kudzu “no man’s land. I was making great headway when I felt a hard “zing” on my leg. I looked down to see a yellow jacket plunging a stinger into my skin. I released the mower and retreated backward, but not quickly enough. The first one had covered me with a chemical invitation for the rest of his buddies to join the party.
They chased me across the yard. I yelped with each fresh sting, scraping them off as I ran. They got into my clothes so I was shedding shoes, socks, pants, and shirt all the way into the house. Thankfully, the bus load of trustees from the Carroll County road crew that was cleaning up our road that morning was late getting to work and they missed the show by about 15 minutes.
I didn’t swell up as badly as I thought I would but the skin on my legs was burning like fire all day. Today the welts have gone down but I have feverish red patches surrounding the sting marks. I feel like I have a yellow jacket hangover.
For those of you who have limited experience with our irritable neighbors, here are a few tips for peaceful yellowjacket cohabitation.
Avoid Their Neighborhood.
Stay on the path and you’ll be pretty safe. If you push out into brush (mowing grass, for example), you’re going to be treading into their territory. They also like to camp out under fruit trees (this time of year it’s berries) so if you are picking fruit, keep an eye out for them.
Watch out for the Scout.
Usually, yellowjackets will send out a scout, to politely warn you that you need to move along. If you don’t notice the scout, they’ll send out another couple of wasps to dive bomb you. And if you ignore both of those, they’ll send out a squad to make you move along.
Don’t smell like a flower.
Yellowjackets crave carbohydrates and sugars (you know this if you’ve ever swallowed one out of Mountain Dew out of a can that’s been sitting on a picnic table). So when the wasps smell hair care products or perfume, they assume they’re going to find nectar close by. And trust me, hair and wasps don’t go together.
Don’t Panic. If you’re dealing with a single wasp, stay calm. They’re probably just out looking for something to eat. Just let him check you out and he’ll go on about his business. However, if you flail around, you’re going to make that wasp feel threatened and he is more likely to sting you, which will make for a bad day for everybody involved. If they’re already stinging you, though, flail all you like and run as fast as you can.
