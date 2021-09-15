A year ago, I said yes to writing this weekly column. At the time, I thought that life would be easing back to normal in a few months. Writing a weekly column was a challenge I welcomed. It’s still a challenge, even after 52 columns, but a year later, life has not eased as much back to normal as we had hoped. The only thing that is normal is that we don’t know what the future holds. What I do know is that the future comes to us through the divine power of Love working in and through us in the present.
This year of writing has been a year of learning and listening, imagining and figuring out what might connect with the hearts and souls of our community. I know I haven’t always been on the mark, but I’m grateful for those who have shared a kind encouragement or a thoughtful response to a column. I think of this space as sacred space, an opportunity for my words to reflect the Word, for my voice to amplify God’s voice in some small way. A column in a newspaper is not a pulpit, and I ask your forgiveness if my preacher voice sometimes takes over. Instead, this space is more open and free, a space to explore and muse, to question and prod, to share with a larger community than a church, something of my thoughts as they are mediated by the Spirit. I don’t claim supernatural inspiration, but I am often moved by a still small voice when I listen well.
In listening, I have learned that “faith and values” is a phrase that expands in many directions. While faith for me is grounded in Christ and the church, faith for my neighbor may find roots in other traditions and spaces. I write out of my faith experience, but I have tried to share in a way that is open to different faiths and our common human experience. I’m grateful to have studied enough to have a working understanding of most major world religions, and I’m convinced that our different paths share more in common than we often admit.
Ten years ago, I took my daughter to see the great Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at my alma mater, Emory University. Someone asked him about the possibility of crafting a faith out of the best of all the world’s religions. He very wisely said that it was better to remain committed to the path shown to you and to respectfully learn and share with other paths. You be the best Christian, he said. I will be the best Buddhist. Together we will offer love to the world, but we don’t have to be the same to love and work together.
I hope that those readers who may not share my Christian faith have found in my writing something generous and open to your experience. I have listened to rabbis and imams and even agnostics and gleaned wisdom and common grace. For those who share faith in Christ, I pray that the generous and open spirit shown by Jesus would guide you in your walk. There is no time any more for arguing about faith. There is only time to save the world through love, kindness, peace, patience and gentleness. There is only a short time to forge a common justice that rolls down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream. Whatever our differences in allegiance and practice, our mutual human need to flourish calls us to work together for the common good.
As we begin a second year of our journey together in faith and values, I will continue to write with an open heart and mind, a desire to learn and grow, and a trust that my thoughts will be guided by One who continues to call me to love and serve. Thank you for reading and being on this journey with me.
