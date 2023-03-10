Brittany Yates has officially joined the Newspapers of West Georgia team as a news reporter for the Times-Georgian and Gateway-Beacon.
Yates graduated in December of 2022 from the University of West Georgia with a Bachelor of Science, concentrating in Mass Communications.
During her time as a student at West Georgia, she worked for the student-produced publication, the West Georgian, as Editor-in- Chief and News Editor for a year and a half, giving her a wealth of experience as well as reinforcing her enthusiasm for writing.
"Writing has always been a passion of mine," Yates said. "I look forward to the many news articles and stories that I'll have the opportunity to create."
Among these opportunities, Yates will be covering Haralson County government, school systems, and any breaking news in the area. She will also occasionally write music articles and photograph concerts, as she says these topics are what she really enjoys.
"I'm excited to be at the Times Georgian and Gateway Beacon," Yates concluded.
"Brittany comes very highly recommended," said Managing Editor Bruce Guthrie. "I hope that her college experience and her work ethic will serve an area that we have lacked for several months. We are excited to have her on board."
Yates began work on March 6.
