Yard Sale

The GFWC Carrollton Civic Woman’s Club held their annual Yard Sale on Friday and Saturday, August 6 and 7, in the gym of Tabernacle Baptist Church. This was the club’s 10th Yard Sale and the most successful one yet! This year was the fifth year we have donated our funds to the Open Hands United Christian Ministry. Nancy Tunnell and Linda Camp, co-chairs of the Health and Wellness Community Service Program, presented a check for $3300 to Sue McGukin, Executive Director of Open Hands. Tabernacle Baptist Church was very generous in letting us use their wonderful facility. Tanner Health Systems partnered with CCWC to provide a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday during our sale. From left, Nancy Tunnell, Sue McGukin and Linda Camp.

 Submitted Photo