SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
On June 30, renovations to the Xpress Commuter Services West Douglas Park and Ride, located at 7500 Douglas Blvd., Douglasville, were officially completed.
In March of 2020, the project was initiated to provide a safe and attractive location for commuters who utilize Xpress transportation services in Douglas County.
Improvements made at the site include updated landscape, replacement of hardscape (granite installation and concrete repair), and replacement of the entrance sign to make the location more appealing to the public while adhering to ADA compliance standards.
The total cost of the facility upgrades was $386,000. The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL) contracted with Summit Construction (for the hardscape work) and Burch Industrial (for the landscaping work) to make the renovations and upgrades.
According to ATL Engineer Sam Samu, “The renovations were made to ensure that Xpress customers would receive the level of care, accessibility, and maintenance being put into their transit amenities that they have come to expect from Xpress.”
Currently, the Park and Ride lot is open for use. Route 463 operates Monday-Friday and connects the West Douglas Park and Ride and the Douglas County Multi-Modal Transportation Center to Downtown and Midtown Atlanta.
The West Douglas Park and Ride has three bus shelters, four seating benches, 545 general parking spaces, 13 handicapped accessible parking spaces and five emergency call boxes.
About the Xpress Transit System
Xpress has 27 Park and Ride lots throughout the metro Atlanta area with its newest Hickory Grove Park and Ride facility which recently opened in April. Xpress’s 27 routes historically have carried more than 1.8 million passenger trips annually to and from major employment centers in Downtown, Midtown, and Perimeter Center, providing a valuable transportation option for commuters and improving the capacity of Georgia’s most congested roads and highways.
Customer service representatives are available Monday-Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 844-XPRSSGA (977-7742). Riders may also sign up for alerts by texting XPRESS to 888777. Additional information about Xpress and its services is available at www.xpressga.com.
