Mrs. Wyolene Spearman Hudson age 94, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ken Stephens officiating.

