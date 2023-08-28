Mrs. Wyolene Spearman Hudson age 94, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ken Stephens officiating.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 3:44 pm
The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
