Mr. Wylie ‘W. A.’ Copeland, 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 28, 1940, in Bowdon, Georgia, the son of the late George Henderson Copeland and the late Annie Grace Rooks Copeland.
He graduated from Bowdon High School Class of 1959; was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in Vietnam; and was retired from Trent Tube, where he worked as a supervisor for over 29 years. He was an active member of the American Legion Post #143.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Chambers Copeland; and four brothers, Cecil J. Copeland, Dan Copeland, Otis Copeland, and Robby Copeland.
Survivors include his children, Tim Copeland, of Temple, Georgia, Cynthia Copeland, also of Temple, and Tammy Copeland, of Carrollton; sisters, Linda Green, of Bowdon, Lucy White of Carrollton, Virginia Geter of Roopville, and Martha Pierce, also of Carrollton; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Pattycake.
Graveside service will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Shiloh UMC Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Geter officiating. Flag presentation will be under the direction of the American Legion Post #143.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Autumn Square for the excellent care given to their loved one.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend, the recording of the service will be available on his obituary page of the funeral home website.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.