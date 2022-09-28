Mrs. Wylene Kelley, age 85 of Griffin passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Woods Senior Care Center.
Wylene was born in Bowdon, Georgia on March 28, 1937 to the late Roy and Estelle Freeman. Her husband, James Edward Kelley and daughter, Deborah Susanne Owens also preceded her in death.
Wylene was a member of Berean Christian Church in Hampton and attended the Ladies of Faith prayer group. She grew up on a farm and loved to tend to the gardens in her yard. She was a stickler for making sure her house and lawn were always in pristine condition-no matter the time of year.
In addition to gardening, she dabbled in interior decoration and antique restoration, enjoyed sewing, quilting and traveling. Her favorite destinations were the mountains of North Georgia or Tennessee but anywhere her family was, was a favorite destination.
Wylene is survived by her sons, Russell Kelley (Debra), Tracy Kelley (Jackie); daughter, Sandra Bishop (Edward Milano); Grandchildren, Cody Kelley, Christina Quinn, Maggie and Audrey Kelley, Haley Ferguson (Bobby), Zack Owens (Casey), Kyle Bishop, Kaleb Bishop; Great Grandchildren Carlin, Mason, Trenton and Brennan Quinn, Eli, Everett and Scarlett Ferguson, Brantley Beard, Ace and Cora Owens; brother, Wayne Freeman; sister, Doris Barr; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel officiated by David Fulton. A second visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. -4:30 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon, Ga followed by a graveside service at Indian Creek Baptist Church cemetery.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin, is in charge of the arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Wylene Kelley by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
