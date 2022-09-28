Wylene Kelley

Mrs. Wylene Kelley, age 85 of Griffin passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Woods Senior Care Center.

Wylene was born in Bowdon, Georgia on March 28, 1937 to the late Roy and Estelle Freeman. Her husband, James Edward Kelley and daughter, Deborah Susanne Owens also preceded her in death.

