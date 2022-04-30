Mrs. Linda Wylene Dukes, 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, exactly one year to the day of her late husband, L.A. Dukes.
Mrs. Dukes was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Jan. 29, 1939, daughter of the late Vernie Redding and Lennie Muse Redding.
She was a graduate of Temple High School and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. In her early years she worked for Colonial Grocery Store, Diana Dress Shop and later retired from Tanner Medical Center.
After retiring she joined the Pink Ladies at Tanner Medical Center. She loved watching L.A. and Chris play softball, working in her yard, gardening, and enjoyed visits with her sisters, friends and especially loved when they would come over to swim in her pool. She always wanted a grandchild but loved her nieces and nephews very much.
Survivors include her son, Chris Dukes; brother, Robert Redding; sisters and brothers-in-law, Katherine Walker, Joann Jeffries (Joseph), Elaine Camp (Danny); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lenard A “L.A.” Dukes, Jr.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Redding, C.W. Redding (Sara), Jimmy Redding (Grace), David Redding (Lynne); sisters and brothers-in-law, Edna Allen (Elbert), Maggie Denney (Jimmy); brother-in-law, Joe Whitt Walker and sister-in-law, Virginia Redding.
Chris would like to thank Tanner Hospital nurses and Hospice for their care and support, and a special thanks to her caregivers, Karen Dameron and Jean Collins for all the love and care shown to her. Also, much appreciation to Pastor Mary Lou Grimmett for her love, visits and prayers.
In accordance with her wishes her body will be cremated and a family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
