We should be celebrating her 80th birthday today.
However, life doesn’t work the way we always wish. October 2 is now another day without a birthday cake and celebration at either the Lazy Donkey or Little Hawaiian. I miss my mother, and the little things she did for those who knew her—especially when she wrapped something good to eat in aluminum foil.
Here’s an old column I pulled from the archives. I hope you enjoy it the second time around on this special day:
Every once in a while, what lies behind the sparkling cover beckons me to take a peek.
Sometimes it's a surprise. But it's rarely a disappointment. In some ways unwrapping a gift on my birthday or Christmas still brings me a little joy, but I've reached the age where I'd rather rip into a plate covered with aluminum foil.
Pretty paper with ribbons and bows always signals a celebration. But a plate wrapped in Reynolds Wrap brings peace.
Maybe it takes me back to a time of innocence.
My grandmother Thelma used this magical wrap she called “tin foil.” On Saturday mornings I could count on two things when I spent the night—cartoons and hot biscuits. While I watched Bugs Bunny and the Flintstones, I heard the sounds of pots and pans clinging. And within a few minutes, the smell of bacon and country sausage frying in a black iron skillet filled my senses.
“Oh Joe my dear, breakfast is ready,” she would shout from the kitchen. “Eat what you can, dear. And if you want more later, you can take it home with you.”
After breakfast, I would fill the next few hours climbing a tree, throwing a ball in the air or perhaps even tying a bath towel on my back to transform into Batman or Robin. Eventually, my dad would arrive to bring me back home.
After a round of goodbyes, I always left with a mountain of food wrapped in tin foil.
Reynolds Wrap was well represented on both sides of my family. My mom’s mother, aka Maw Maw, always covered her food with tin foil. She grew up in hard times and understood the value of a dollar, well almost. When it came to wrapping a piece of pound cake in foil, she would use 10 yards for just one piece.
“It makes it stay fresh,” she often said. “That way if you want to eat it later, it’ll still taste good.”
The apple didn’t far from the tree. My mother inherited Maw Maw’s love of keeping everything fresh. She taught us the art of making sure food was always covered up appropriately.
I’ve clearly been blessed to be surrounded by good women along the way who know the value of love—and of, course—tin foil.
Last night, as I turned off the kitchen lights—I couldn’t help but notice two plates on the counter covered in foil. I decided to take a peek. One was cornbread we ate with our vegetable soup and the other plate contained homemade, chocolate-iced brownies my wife double wrapped.
Some people find peace and serenity when they see a beautiful sunset, the glorious colors of changing leaves in autumn and a blooming rose. As for me, ripping off a sheet of tin foil brings a sense of calm.
When I began my freshman year at the University of Georgia, my mother always handed me a bag of goodies wrapped in foil as I walked out the door before I drove to Athens.
“You’ve got sugar cookies, rice crispy treats, a piece of cake and biscuits left over from this morning,” she said. “Make sure you keep it all covered up.”
“I can’t wait to eat all of this,” I said. “I appreciate you doing this, but you don’t have to do this every time I leave.”
“I know I don’t,” she replied. “But I want to. I wrapped it with love.”
She always did.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.