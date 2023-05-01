Worthy's double-OT score sends Bremen to State Championship

Bremen’s Gabby Worthy (center, facing left) is embraced by teammates after her extra-time goal proved to be the game winner in a 2-1 semifinal victory over St. Vincent’s to advance to the 3A Girls Soccer State Championship.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

BREMEN — The Final-Four round of girls’ state soccer playoffs kicked off at Bremen High School on Friday, and it took until the final four minutes of overtime to decide who would move on to the State Championship.

With under four minutes left in the second overtime period, the game still tied 1-1, Bremen’s leading scorer Mary House made a drive at the goal. St. Vincent’s defenders deflected the initial attack but could not clear the ball, and sophomore Gabby Worthy recovered and drilled in the game-winning goal with 3:39 left to play.

