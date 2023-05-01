Worthy's double-OT score sends Bremen to State Championship

BREMEN — The Final-Four round of girls’ state soccer playoffs kicked off at Bremen High School on Friday, and it took until the final four minutes of overtime to decide who would move on to the State Championship.
With under four minutes left in the second overtime period, the game still tied 1-1, Bremen’s leading scorer Mary House made a drive at the goal. St. Vincent’s defenders deflected the initial attack but could not clear the ball, and sophomore Gabby Worthy recovered and drilled in the game-winning goal with 3:39 left to play.
At the start of the game, defense was on display for both teams. In the first eight minutes of play, neither team had a shot on goal until Bremen goalkeeper Payton Terrell made a save on a lobbed kick to the center of the goal at the 32-minute mark.
Inside the last 28 minutes of the first half, Bremen’s offense begin to stack up chances at the goal, including three different headers that were near misses and five other shots on goal, but still the Blue Devils could not find the back of the net.
After another save by Terrell on the defensive end, House tapped an assist to Worthy, but the shot sailed over the crossbar and the game stayed 0-0 at halftime.
It seemed St. Vincent’s caught Bremen a bit off guard to start the second half. The visiting Saints quickly got the ball into Bremen’s defensive backline and kept up the attack. The Blue Devils got a few stops but could not win back the ball, and Alexis Spisso scored the go-ahead goal with 38:41 left to play.
After a completely scoreless first half, one goal seemed like big lead. Fortunately for Bremen, St. Vincent’s committed a penalty roughly six minutes later, and House converted on the kick, tying the game back up at 1-1, where it stayed until the second overtime period.
Had neither team scored in that second overtime period, the game would have been decided by a penalty-kick shootout, which was how Bremen lost in the Final Four last season, but, of course, Worthy made sure it would not come down to that.
The Lady Blue Devils (17-5) will now travel to Mercer University this Wednesday (May 3) to take on Oconee County (16-4-1) in the 3A Girls State Championship.
Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 5 p.m.
