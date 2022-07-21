Our Roopville Dollar General was busier than a borrowed mule.
A mishmash of both vehicles and folks scurrying around the gum and oil-stained weathered pavement. I was trying to do justice to John Prine’s "Some People Ain’t Human" as I parked and hopped out to merge into the mishmash. I glanced back to the car as I locked it with the key fob, only to notice someone’s floppy-eared hound dog was doing his business a stones throw from my front bumper.
Look it, I ain’t one for box stores and such. Going to the Dollar General is somewhere between having to listen to great-aunt Venetta lecture me about the snares of the devil and being ate up with Roopville chiggers. Just take my word for it or the floppy-eared hound dog’s.
It was hotter than a two-dollar pistol so the blast of ice-cold air in the doorway, as Alan Jackson sang "In the Sweet By and By" through the store radio, offered a bit of pleasant relief and a hallelujah or two from me. Somewhere between the Chili Cheese Fritos and the Sweet Baby Ray’s beef jerky, I noticed the checkout line reached from here to yonder. Getting in and out with a gallon of whole milk, box of Fruit Loops for my girls, and a weekend paper, wasn’t going to just be gravy.
Then it happened.
I hung a right at the energy drinks and was met head-on by an abundance of curly hair, arms, legs, and bare feet. She was no bigger than a minute.
“S’cusemesir!” she said in one breath, as she looked up at me with deep, saucer-like brown eyes. Her rubber bouncy ball had hit the edge of my flip-flop, and was ping-ponging amongst the Clover Valley butter cookies. My Dad reflexes had kicked in a bit with my arms extended to prevent her fall.
“It’s okay, young lady,” I said. "I gently lowered my arms and those brown eyes of hers glued on me, 'It was my all my fault,' she said, as I cracked a grin.
And just like that, little miss brown eyes was off again. Curls bobbed, arms and legs flailed down the cookie aisle to corral that rubber bouncy ball she’d picked special. I grabbed a carton of whole milk, sugar-bomb cereal, and a copy of the local weekend paper. That waiting line was still closer to yonder than to here when I took my place. A faded, purple-and-black sticker under my feet reminded me to maintain a proper 6-foot distance.
And, I proceeded to wait.
There was a sweet blue-haired lady in front of me, her yellow buggy a collection of Aqua Net, a gallon of Milo’s finest sweet tea, and various doodads. She turned to me, smiled and nodded. I returned said gesture.
She commenced, “I got my 2nd booster two days ago, and I’m knotted up something awful right here,” as she pulled up her sleeve and pointed. “Sore as a risin, but worth it!”
“Yes ma’am,” I told her. “Got mine back in March. Had to wait because I caught it despite getting the initial round of vaccinations.”
Behind us, someone huffed. Something about scorching a pot of pintos on the stove. And I waited.
I took a gander at the register and saw little miss brown eyes wrapped around an older lady’s leg, whose shirt had “Maw-Maw” stitched in white lettering amidst a background of Sunkist orange. She said something to the cashier about a need for some Parliaments. little miss brown eyes looked straight at me, a mass of curls, arms, and legs, with eyes watered over, and no rubber bouncy ball.
“Glad you got it!” The blue-haired lady said to me, having reeled me back into our brief how-do-you-do’s.
“Yes ma’am, me too!” I responded. With that, she turned away from me and collected the doin’s in her buggy, and placed them one-by-one on the counter. And, well, I waited some more.
I scanned the Whatchamacallits and Chick-O-Sticks nestled in their cardboard beds underneath the self-checkout register that no one was using. I checked my phone to see if I had a last-minute text for more goodies, as a Dad is supposed to do with two daughters. I looked up and realized little miss brown eyes was gone, as was Maw-Maw. A man with a scraggily beard and a crucifix tattoo in line with us said something awful about folks who used EBT cards sticking it to his fellow taxpayers.
God don’t like ugly.
As I placed my doin’s on the counter, the lady working the cash register said something akin to the miserable heat being hotter than Satan’s nether regions. Paid, bagged, and sent on my way into said nether regions, I glanced up in time to see little miss brown eyes. She was glued to the inside window of a passing red, two-toned car, the fan belt sang a neglected tune. She waved with her right hand. In her left, plastered against the window, the rubber bouncy ball. Little miss brown eyes, in her curly-headed, watery-eyed glory, beamed. I let loose a smile and waved until she disappeared behind the overgrown parking lot hedge row.
Then something nudged me. I glanced down. It was the floppy-eared hound dog, his tail going this way and that. I gave him a good scratching behind the ears. He licked my hand and pranced right into the Roopville Dollar General as if he owned it.
“Get outta here, Cooter!” someone yelled, obviously not ol’ Cooter’s first go-around.
Some things, little miss brown eyes had reminded me, are worth the wait.
