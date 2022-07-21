Our Roopville Dollar General was busier than a borrowed mule.

A mishmash of both vehicles and folks scurrying around the gum and oil-stained weathered pavement. I was trying to do justice to John Prine’s "Some People Ain’t Human" as I parked and hopped out to merge into the mishmash. I glanced back to the car as I locked it with the key fob, only to notice someone’s floppy-eared hound dog was doing his business a stones throw from my front bumper.

