Is there a crisis regarding labor shortages in virtually every sector of the economy?
Starting in the healthcare industry, particularly, the lack of adequately trained nurses has garnered headlines as another surge of the Coronavirus has, as Tanner Health System President and CEO Loy Howard told a local civic club, is overwhelming medical facilities.
However, the shortage of workers is not just affecting hospitals and other critical services, but is now negatively impacting affecting virtually every sector of the economy.
Brightly colored signs advertising “Hiring Now” welcome customers when they approach the entrances to convenience stores, restaurants, and nearly every other retail establishment. A random survey of restaurants and convenience stores in Carrollton Monday showed “Help Wanted” signs or similar verbiage displayed on windows and doorways on six of eight stores.
COVID-19 has shifted the way certain business owners approach jobs.
Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, stated in a column printed in the Georgia Chamber News that “our nation is facing a labor shortage crisis unlike anything we have ever seen. COVID-19 has shifted the way we approach our jobs and how we prioritize our lives.”
Mark Butler of Carrollton, who serves as Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Labor, was quoted in the same article that “despite a 300% increase in those who gained employment in July over June of this year, businesses are still struggling to find workers due to numerous factors including a shift in priorities and mindset.”
One local restaurant owner, who did not wish to be identified, noted that he is friends with a convenience store operator who echoed his own feelings.
“It’s extremely hard to get good help, but also extremely difficult to keep them,” he said. “You spend a lot of time and effort training them, and boom, they are up and gone. A few don’t even give you a notice. They just don’t show up for their shift.”
There has been some speculation that the end of the added unemployment benefits bolstered by temporary federal and state funding will bolster the ranks of people seeking employment.
On Aug. 19, the Georgia Department of Labor announced that the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.7% in July, mirroring rates seen prior to the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. Georgia regulations allow eligible claimants to receive up to 26 weeks of UI (Unemployment Insurance) benefits that range from $55 to $365, based on their previous earnings. Additional weekly benefits provided to Georgia through various federal pandemic-related programs were ended on June 27.
