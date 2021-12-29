The work of Peach State artists will be featured in the Georgia Artists with Disabilities and Southern Impressions exhibitions that are scheduled to open Jan. 6 at the Carrollton Center for the Arts.
“Each artist in the Artists with Disabilities show explores a different topic and material based on their own interests,” said Visual Arts Coordinator Marcella Kuykendall. “We had a similar exhibit a few years back and it’s intriguing to see this year's mix of new and returning artists.”
Georgia Artists with Disabilities is a traveling statewide exhibit featuring Georgians of various ages who have disabilities. Artwork from a variety of media will be showcased. The show, organized by Georgia Artists with Disabilities, Inc., will be in the center’s Galleria, January 6 – February 3.
“In my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work with artists that have a disability,” said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “I have seen the work of artists that paint with their teeth or feet or that are legally blind. This exhibit showcases the talent and abilities these artists have, undiminished by the barriers they face.”
Also opening on Jan. 6, David Boyd Jr.’s Southern Impressions exhibition will be displayed in the Center’s Roush Gallery through February 17. Inspired by his nostalgic memories of growing up in a small town outside Atlanta, Boyd’s self-described “landscapes of rust” paintings strive to preserve the memorabilia of the rural South.
“I have admired David Boyd Jr.’s artwork for many years,” said Chapman. “He is a prominent landscape artists in West Georgia and it is an honor to have his work on display in our venue.”
Georgia Artists with Disabilities is funded by Pilot International. Southern Impressions is sponsored by Walt D’Ambrosio.
A combined public reception will open the two shows on Jan. 6, at 5:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.