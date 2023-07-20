I’ve been thinking about words and the power of words to heal and to hurt. “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” Deep down, words cut hard; they wound our egos and our spirits. The effects of abusive words on children can last into adulthood, even when the physical wounds of abuse have turned to scars. Words shape our world, and when the words used toward us and about us shame and belittle, our world is made so small that we fail to grow and thrive. Children shut down when they can no longer stand the words. Their bodies may mature, but their minds and hearts and psyches get stunted and shriveled, unless someone is around to offer alternative words.

Oprah Winfrey says it’s a wonder that she made it out of her abusive childhood. It was the encouraging words of her fourth-grade teacher who saw her as something more that overwrote the negative words and physical and sexual abuse from her family. She heard in her teacher’s words a different story about herself, and eventually, she began to write her own story in a way that brought healing to her childhood shame.