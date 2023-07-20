I’ve been thinking about words and the power of words to heal and to hurt. “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” Deep down, words cut hard; they wound our egos and our spirits. The effects of abusive words on children can last into adulthood, even when the physical wounds of abuse have turned to scars. Words shape our world, and when the words used toward us and about us shame and belittle, our world is made so small that we fail to grow and thrive. Children shut down when they can no longer stand the words. Their bodies may mature, but their minds and hearts and psyches get stunted and shriveled, unless someone is around to offer alternative words.
Oprah Winfrey says it’s a wonder that she made it out of her abusive childhood. It was the encouraging words of her fourth-grade teacher who saw her as something more that overwrote the negative words and physical and sexual abuse from her family. She heard in her teacher’s words a different story about herself, and eventually, she began to write her own story in a way that brought healing to her childhood shame.
I remember words on the playground. Words that I won’t write but that labeled me because of the shape of my eyes and the color of my skin. And when I started wearing glasses in the sixth grade, even one of my closest friends joined in the teasing, calling me “four-eyes.” I was prepared because I had heard them call Kathy Shine that name for years. She wore cat eye glasses with thick lenses and could be a little socially awkward, even in sixth grade where most of us are a little socially awkward. She was a sister Girl Scout. Even as the words came my way, I regretted that even though I never teased her myself, I had not had the courage to stand up for her.
Later on, I would read German pastor Martin Niemöller’s words, “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.” His words are the final exhibit of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. After World War II, he confessed his early complicity with the Nazis. By 1937 he had a change of heart. Because of his outspoken criticism of the Nazi regime, he was arrested and spent the next eight years as a political prisoner until the liberation by the Allies. He spent the rest of his life repenting for his early antisemitic beliefs and failure to oppose Hitler until it was too late.
As a preacher, I spend a good deal of time writing and speaking words that I hope show people a path of love and justice. My faith sees Jesus as the Word, the embodiment of God’s love, the incarnation of divine love on earth. Even if that is not your belief, perhaps you can appreciate the intersection of the divine Word and our human words as a space where we can create community that is loving, just, peaceful, and ultimately safe. While the Christian church has its own complicated history of complicity with oppression and injustice, I believe that the God revealed in Jesus has been and continues to be on the side of the oppressed. That calls those of us profess our faith in Christ to follow him and do the work he does, which is the work of love and justice.
This work begins with our words and the power of our words to hurt or to heal. In our families and in our community the words we use matter. They are filled with power for good or harm. I pray we learn better to speak from a heart of peace and a place of love so that it won’t be too late for any of us.
