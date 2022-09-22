Last week, I was the celebrant for my nephew’s wedding. For their scripture, the couple chose a beautiful passage from Colossians 3:
“Clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.”
Here is what I shared with the couple on their wedding day:
The metaphor of clothing oneself in virtue is such a beautiful expression of what a healthy, happy relationship should be like. These words invite us to put on these expressions of human connection—compassion, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience. They are divine ways of giving oneself to another, virtues and qualities that offer life. They are a sure foundation for building a good marriage and a solid life together.
So let’s spend a moment on this wonderful day with these life-giving words that you are invited to put on for your life together. The first word, compassion, is one of the deepest ways of connecting to another. To have compassion is to cultivate a sense our common human experience of both struggle and strength. Researcher Brene Brown says that the daily practice of compassion leads to treating ourselves and others with loving-kindness. I would say that compassion leads us to act with kindness, humility, meekness, and patience toward each other. You are on a journey together, but the whole is made of all the smaller parts, the moments that connect with each other. In those moments, you choose. How will you be with each other? Choose compassion.
Choose kindness, humility, meekness, and patience. They are all qualities that focus on someone besides yourself. Marriage is the work of sharing a life with another human being and putting that person first. When both partners do this, each receives and gives, and the partnership flourishes. Compassion means that you create space for each other’s needs, preferences, and dreams. Decisions are made with mutual appreciation and input. You do life together.
Paul’s words here are for the Christian community, but they are powerful guides for any relationship, especially his words about forgiveness. Anyone who has ever lived with another human being knows that no matter how well-intentioned we are, we will bump up against each other and irritate or make each other mad. It’s just human nature that sometimes we are selfish or pigheaded or insensitive. Learning to ask for and give and receive forgiveness might be the most important skill a marriage needs. Forgiveness allows us to set aside the wrong done and seek healing for the breach. It doesn’t mean there won’t be a scar or that things just go back to the way they were. Forgiveness allows us to move forward and let the past be in the past, but the future is built upon both the pain that has happened and the hope that it won’t happen again. We learn and we grow into better versions of ourselves when we practice forgiveness.
Love as the outer shell that binds everything else together seems simple, especially on this day in which we celebrate your love. But like compassion, love is a daily practice. It is an emotion, but it is also a verb that calls us to specific demonstrations of kindness, humility, meekness, and patience. When I make the coffee in the morning and pour my husband the first cup, it’s because love invites me to do this kindness. We demonstrate love through our actions. Human beings are inherently capable of love. Cultivating and growing love is the work we do together that creates the kind of marriage that will flourish.
Our hope and prayer for you today is that your life together will be built upon these things – compassion, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience—that you will thrive together and share all that you are with the world. Let love abide in your hearts and in your home, and may all your days bear witness to how holy and beloved you are of God. For it is God’s love that shows us most deeply how to love and live for each other.
