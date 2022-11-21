Woodrow “Junior” Parrish, 74, of Wedowee, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Mr. Parrish was born on March 24, 1948, in Ranburne, Alabama to the late Woodrow Marion Parrish and Betha Lipham Parrish. He was a truck driver for SAIA an Assistant Fire Chief for the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department near Wedowee. He was instrumental in attaining grants for departmental improvements and new fire trucks.

