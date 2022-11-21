Woodrow “Junior” Parrish, 74, of Wedowee, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Mr. Parrish was born on March 24, 1948, in Ranburne, Alabama to the late Woodrow Marion Parrish and Betha Lipham Parrish. He was a truck driver for SAIA an Assistant Fire Chief for the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department near Wedowee. He was instrumental in attaining grants for departmental improvements and new fire trucks.
Mr. Parrish was also a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army. He attained the rank of SP4 and served in the 8th Battalion, 12th Infantry from 1968-74. During this time, he received three Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. Mr. Parrish became a member of Corinth Baptist Church in the early 1960s and served as church treasurer for many years. He loved his church family very much!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nell Kelley Parrish; and infant son, Kelly Skip Parrish; and his siblings, Blake Parrish and Barbara Parrish Daniel.
Mr. Parrish is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kerri and Jamie Strain of Woodland, Alabama; his grandsons, Kison Strain, Kyle Strain (Paige), and Kip Strain, all of Woodland; his siblings, Gilford Parrish of Woodland, Jean Loveless (William) of Bremen, Margaret Parrish of Woodland, Juanita Gay (Jack) of Tallapoosa, and Gail Harrington (Donald) of Woodland; his brother-in-law, Jim Daniel of Bowdon, his sisters-in-law, Jan Hosey (Paul) of Ranburne, Alabama, Beverly Smith (Mark) also of Ranburne, and Kim Sewell of Newnan; and a host of nieces and nephews that called him Pawpaw Junior.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. (Georgia time) at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Bowdon. Bro. Chad Meinzer and Bro. Gary Stewart will officiate. Special music will be provided by Libby Mitchell.
Pallbearers will be Josh Hammond, Kelley Hammond, Wesley Hosey, Jay Hosey, Kyle Sewell and Greg Parrish. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the New Hope and Woodland Volunteer Fire Departments. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Woodrow Parrish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.