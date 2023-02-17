Just three games remain in the UWG women's basketball team's regular season. The push for a Gulf South Conference Tournament appearance continues on Saturday when the Wolves host the Lady Flames of Lee at 2 p.m. at The Coliseum.
West Georgia (11-14, 9-12 GSC) has won four of their last five and is coming off a 69-50 win over Thomas last Wednesday, and welcomes a Lee (21-4, 19-2 GSC) team that most recently beat Shorter on Thursday evening in Cleveland.
West Georgia and Lee met in Cleveland back on January 2, with Lee running away with a 72-45 victory over UWG. Peace Okeke led the Wolves with 12 points in that game and snagged down 11 rebounds. Haley Schubert paced the Lady Flames with 24 points, while Mallory Hampton added 11.
It'll be a tough three-game stretch through the final week of the season for head coach Joanna Reitz and the Wolves.
The Wolves are currently eighth in the GSC standings and would be the final team to make it into the GSC tournament if the season ended today. The Wolves are only one game above Christian Brothers but can create some breathing room with a win against Lee tomorrow afternoon.
UWG's offense has picked up recently as the Wolves have averaged 74 points per game over their last five. Freshman forwards Aliyah Washington has been a key component of that. Washington has poured in 16 points per game over that span. Junior guard Stephanie Torres has also been a consistent contributor for the Wolves this season, leading the team in scoring with 10.4 points per game.
Senior forward Peace Okeke recorded her seventh double-double of the season against Thomas last Wednesday, recording 10 points and 13 rebounds. The Nigeria native is fourth in the GSC in rebounding with 8.8 per game and is tied for second in the conference in blocks, averaging 1.0 per game.
Lee is led by potential GSC Player of the Year Haley Schubert. Schubert leads her team in scoring and is second in the conference with 18.7 points per game. The graduate student also is sixth in field goal percentage, knocking down her shots at a 43.4% clip.
Schubert has scored in double figures in every game except one this season.
Helping Schubert carry the load is teammate Mallory Hampton. Hampton is second on the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game, first in assists with 4.4 per game, and second in rebounding at 4.1 per game.
Tip-off for Saturday's game is set for 2:00 p.m. in the Coliseum.
