Sophia Singer

The Wolves' push for a Gulf South Conference Tournament appearance continues on Saturday when Women's Basketball hosts the Lady Flames of Lee. Sophia Singer is pictured.

 UWG Athletics

Just three games remain in the UWG women's basketball team's regular season. The push for a Gulf South Conference Tournament appearance continues on Saturday when the Wolves host the Lady Flames of Lee at 2 p.m. at The Coliseum.

West Georgia (11-14, 9-12 GSC) has won four of their last five and is coming off a 69-50 win over Thomas last Wednesday, and welcomes a Lee (21-4, 19-2 GSC) team that most recently beat Shorter on Thursday evening in Cleveland.

