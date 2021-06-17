The National Federation of Democratic Women presented Nellie Dunaway Duke with the Humanitarian Award on Friday night, recognizing her lifetime achievements in promoting equality of opportunity for people of all genders and ethnicities.
“Oh, well, first of all, I didn’t know I was human,” Duke said jokingly. After all, this is just the latest of honors and accolades she has received.
“Secondly, I didn’t realize they thought I was a humanitarian, but I am so appreciative. This is such an honor.”
The Carroll County Democrats held a reception for her at Sutton’s Grill. She was joined by her family, friends, and colleagues from the NAACP and the League of Women Voters. There was also a live band performance during the event, of which it so happens her grandson was a part.
When Duke was a young girl in the 1940s, there was not much opportunity for women — no matter their ethnicity. Because of that, Duke has always felt strongly about advocating for women’s rights.
She has been an active proponent of women’s empowerment for decades. In the late 70’s and ’80s, Duke campaigned for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in Georgia. She also served on the Georgia Commission on Women, the Georgia Osteoporosis Initiative, the West Georgia Women’s Forum, and has been active in Democratic Party politics in Carroll County and throughout the state of Georgia.
“My mother was my inspiration,” said Duke. “My mother helped start labor unions in the 30s, like the Textile Union Workers of America. She was so good at organizing and advising, that the company was upset. Labor unions were something new, and on top of that, women in labor unions were unheard of.”
Duke said she had no sense of direction when she first began advocating. She said she only knew that she had to start somewhere.
“You just have to start from the beginning,” said Duke. “It’s sort of like running a race. You stay behind that line until they say ‘on your mark, get set … go!’, and then you take off.
“That’s what I did. I didn’t have any direction or anyone telling me what to do. And that’s a good thing. I got to do what I wanted to do.”
Duke started lobbying for progressive policies at an early age. She would spend her time at the state Capitol, and listen in on the committee meetings to learn more about what was going on. She became very knowledgeable on a lot of topics.
As she continued to fight for equality, she said there were a lot of individuals that tried to intimidate her or call her names to get her to stop. She said she just laughed at them.
“I have been called every name in the book,” said Duke. “When I first discovered in the 60s this footnote [in state law] that said ‘the above does not apply to women, idiots, or children’, well I was incensed by that. I was young, and that put actually put me out on a street. We did marches, held conferences, and all sorts of things.”
In fighting for equality, Duke faced a lot of challenges but said that she remained true to herself. She recalled the time when she went to a hotel to debate a “STOP ERA” woman, Sue Ella Deadwyler, at the Georgia Nurses Association Conference.
“When I arrived, I saw a group of women kneeling in the lobby,” she said. “I asked a nurse standing nearby ‘what are they doing?’, and she told me that they were praying for me to lose the debate. So I went over to the phone to call some family and friends to tell them to pray that I win.”
Duke added that their prayers must have worked because, at the conclusion of the debate, the Nurses Association voted to endorse ERA.
Duke told the Times-Georgian that she is proud of all the work she has done. The only thing she said she would do differently is fight harder.
“I did everything I knew to do,” said Duke. “However, I wish I could have worked harder to get more people involved. I organized a number of groups that did the work, like the Georgia’s Women Alliance. So, I really don’t know how to do what we did, other than get the legislature to cooperate with women more.”
She then added that the fight is not over yet, and left this message for activists in the younger generation:
“Don’t give up,” said Duke. “Keep on going, we haven’t got there yet. We need to continue to increase our relevance, our impact, and at the same time maintain our positions as mothers, wives, family members, and people in the community.”
