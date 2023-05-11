One of my favorite writers, Rachel Held Evans, would praise the accomplishments of her female friends with the Hebrew phrase from Proverbs 31, “eshet chayil.” Often translated, a virtuous wife, eshet chayil is more accurately translated as woman of valor. Rachel died unexpectedly and too young from an infection three years ago, but her funny, audacious, truth-telling words continue to provide wisdom and delight for those who appreciate her spiritual journey. Her take on Proverbs 31 gave me a new appreciation for the passage.
For years, I avoided Proverbs 31 because of the way it was held up as an impossible standard of biblical womanhood. Eshet chayil was translated by words like competent, capable, or noble. While these are all wonderful words, they were often shared in Christian churches as the Godly standard for women whose only duty was to be the perfect wife and mother. Measured against a laundry list of domestic responsibilities, her behavior and housekeeping must be beyond reproach. Rachel pointed out the alternate translation, saying that Christians had turned an anthem into an assignment. She reversed the insult, and adopted eshet chayil as a mantra to encourage and applaud those who do the heavy lifting of love and service. Woman of valor was her way of identifying someone who had courage and compassion, strength and tenderness, moxie and modesty. The words are carved on her tombstone as a testament to her brave, wholehearted faith.
On this Mother’s Day weekend, the words of Proverbs 31 may still seem like an impossible standard, but when we pull them apart as descriptive rather than proscriptive, they lift up the many ways that women participate in the working of the world. The woman described in Proverbs 31 is a mother and wife, but she is also an astute businesswoman, a successful farmer, an expert weaver and seamstress, a bodybuilder, a vintner, a teacher, a protector, and a resourceful provider for her family. In other words, Proverbs 31 describes the creative capacity of women to succeed in home and business. It’s the original working mother’s anthem!
For many Jewish families, singing or reading Proverbs 31 as part of the Friday night Shabbat or Sabbath dinner honors the work of women as the ongoing creative work of God in the world. The 22 verses from an alphabetic acrostic, with each verse designating 19 Jewish women and the lessons to be learned from them. The last four verses summarize the valor of all women. “Her children bless her. Her husband praises her: Many women act completely, but you surpass them all! Charm is deceptive and beauty fleeting, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Let her share in the results of her work; let her deeds praise her in the city gates” (Proverbs 31:28-31). The city gates were the place where men congregated and were known. For a woman to be praised in that space was a recognition of her equal standing and contribution in the community.
Rachel Held Evans’ “eshet chayil” led me to a new love for these time-honored words. I don’t begrudge those who might hold to a more traditional interpretation of the passage. To each her own. Women need not compete for the title of valor. Instead, as Rachel did with her writing, we are invited into a more expansive reading of Scripture, a chance to engage it with our own particular lives and way of navigating the world as women (and men). We don’t have to be beholden to previous generations and their way of doing things; we can honor that eshet chayil looks different for every generation. Few of us weave our own cloth or make our own garments, but the day in and day out work of mothering and caring for those we love is still the same. On this Mother’s Day, I gladly invite my children to bless me and my husband to praise me. Go ahead, make a banner and hang it at the city gates. Eshet chayil! Woman of valor! Happy Mother’s Day to mothers and all who do the work of service and care for others. May you be praised!
