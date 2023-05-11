One of my favorite writers, Rachel Held Evans, would praise the accomplishments of her female friends with the Hebrew phrase from Proverbs 31, “eshet chayil.” Often translated, a virtuous wife, eshet chayil is more accurately translated as woman of valor. Rachel died unexpectedly and too young from an infection three years ago, but her funny, audacious, truth-telling words continue to provide wisdom and delight for those who appreciate her spiritual journey. Her take on Proverbs 31 gave me a new appreciation for the passage.

For years, I avoided Proverbs 31 because of the way it was held up as an impossible standard of biblical womanhood. Eshet chayil was translated by words like competent, capable, or noble. While these are all wonderful words, they were often shared in Christian churches as the Godly standard for women whose only duty was to be the perfect wife and mother. Measured against a laundry list of domestic responsibilities, her behavior and housekeeping must be beyond reproach. Rachel pointed out the alternate translation, saying that Christians had turned an anthem into an assignment. She reversed the insult, and adopted eshet chayil as a mantra to encourage and applaud those who do the heavy lifting of love and service. Woman of valor was her way of identifying someone who had courage and compassion, strength and tenderness, moxie and modesty. The words are carved on her tombstone as a testament to her brave, wholehearted faith.

