While it may be true that more and more women in the Carroll County area are gaining leadership roles, the glass-ceiling remains unbroken.
“Women are still behind,” said Michelle Morgan, Carroll County's first woman to serve as chairman of the Board of Commissioners. “But now we’re trying to be better by ourselves. We’re actually stepping out there and saying we can do this."
Morgan was elected to the chairman's post in a special election in 2018, and won a four-year term during the 2020 election. Prior to that she served several years as District 4 Commissioner.
“Until you put yourself out there, you are not going to be chosen. You have to raise your hand, and say pick me.”
Morgan was originally born in Dekalb County, but after graduating from Towers High School, she came to Carrollton to attend the University of West Georgia where she earned both a Bachelor’s and Masters in Business Administration. She now considers Carroll County her home.
After graduation she became an entrepreneur by opening her own book store — A Likely Story Book Center. Morgan compared this journey to jumping off a cliff with no expectations.
“I had just graduated from college and instead of going into the security of being hired by a company I said to myself ‘I’m going to open up a business’,” said Morgan. “I look back on that and that thought process at 21 years old and say ‘What was I thinking?’
“But at that point in my life, it was me. As we get older, get married and have children we have obligations and tend not to be as risky.”
In addition to owning a bookstore, Morgan and her husband, Jimmy, owned Morgan Oil Company. Morgan Oil is a fourth-generation family business with locations across the west Georgia area. As her children grew, she decided to focus on some of her lifelong passions, which include helping others.
“I found myself at a good point where my family were at a good point,” said Morgan. “My children were off to school; my parents were at a good point.
And that is when she decided to seek public office.
“I thought to myself 'I can really do this, I have a lot to offer to Carroll County,' and kind of jumped off another cliff and landed right here.”
Morgan described her time as Chairman as “joyful." And while her passion is helping others, sometimes she needs help. She said that for her to do her job, the community has to let her know what are some things that would like to see changed or improved.
“When someone actually takes the time yo track us down, and make the call its important for me to help them,” said Morgan. “At the end of the day, the problems gets solved whether it takes a day, or even weeks. But the communication has been opened up.”
As far as collaborating with other women leaders, Morgan said they have being doing it all along. Although sometimes they may not agree on some things, these leaders are not divided. They work together for the betterment of the community and not themselves.
“I feel like we have been working together all along,” said Morgan. “Now, its just becoming more of a formal thing because we see each other at the stores, in school meetings. Being in leadership and governmental roles, you have to be social.”
Morgan added that when the pandemic hit last year, everyone pulled together. Everyone recognized their roles, and did what they had to do to find a solution to the problems facing the community.
“We all felt more confident in reaching out to one another," she said. "Instead of just saying ‘hey, hello, how are you doing, nice project going on,, we have engaged in more conversation of how can we solve the larger problem all together.”
