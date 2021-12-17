Carroll County Sheriff deputies arrested a Carrollton woman Thursday night after they found her in a stolen vehicle while attempting to serve an arrest warrant.
Hannah Nicole Caldwell, 21, was charged with warrant service and theft by receiving stolen property (felony).
At approximately 9:12 p.m., deputies responded to an Oakleigh Drive residence in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant on Caldwell.
When deputies arrived to the residence, they spoke with a subject who said that Caldwell had just left the residence in a white sedan.
Deputies said a few moments later, a white sedan passed the residence, continuing on Oakleigh Drive towards Tree Ridge.
As deputies caught up to the vehicle, the driver, later confirmed as Caldwell, pulled into a driveway and exited the vehicle.
Meanwhile, deputies said a white male passenger, later identified as Caldwell’s grandfather, remained in the vehicle.
As deputies circle back around to the residence, the Georgia Crime Information Center informed deputies that the vehicle’s ownership was "ceased and insurance status was unknown."
According to the police report, deputies then made contact with Caldwell and placed her under arrest.
And a request to dispatch to check the vehicle’s VIN came back as confirmed stolen.
Deputies said that Caldwell declined to answer their questions while reading her the Miranda warning, and then continued speaking with Caldwell and told her that the vehicle was stolen, to which she responded “we just bought it,” deputies said.
According to the police report, Caldwell told deputies that the vehicle belonged to her boyfriend before deputies knew the vehicle was stolen.
Caldwell was then taken to the Carroll County jail. As of Friday, she is still in jail and her bond has not been set.
